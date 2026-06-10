A street in The Hague is drenched in orange as Netherlands soccer fans celebrate the World Cup

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: As the clock ticks down to the Netherlands’ opening World Cup match, soccer fans are gripped once more by orange fever.

Nowhere is the mood of euphoric optimism that descends on parts of this country every time its national team plays at a World Cup more glaringly obvious than on the Marktweg in The Hague, where the local community comes together to crush as much orange as possible into virtually every square inch of their street.

From the thousands of tiny flags fluttering above the road to the facades of houses, trees and streetlights, everything is orange, apart from the few places that choose to display the red, white and blue of the Netherlands’ flag.

Depictions of lions — another national symbol — abound, many of them wearing the striking orange soccer shirt of the team known simply as “Oranje” — the Dutch word for orange.

Over the years, this epicenter of orange has become a popular destination for fans and an event that draws together neighbors who spend weeks transforming their street.

“So far, we haven’t encountered anyone who said ‘we don’t like it’ or complain about it,” organizer Danny van Dijk told The Associated Press on a visit Tuesday. “Up to now, we’ve only heard positive things.”

In a nod to an accommodation option often chosen by Dutch soccer fans, a single small red, white and blue caravan stands at an intersection surrounded by orange mesh and carrying a banner identifying it as the “Hague Orange Campsite.”