Ahead of World Cup, Mexico striker Raul Jimenez fixes club future by signing for Wolves again

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Mexico striker Raul Jimenez sorted out his club future ahead of playing at the World Cup by signing for a second spell at English team Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

Jimenez joined Wolves on an initial two-year deal after leaving Fulham, where his contract was due to expire at the end of the month.

Wolves has just been relegated from the Premier League so will play in the second-tier Championship.

Jimenez’s first stint at Wolves was between 2018-23 after joining from Benfica. He scored 57 goals in 166 games.

“Being able to bring Raul back to Wolves is a truly special moment for everyone connected with this football club,” Wolves executive chairman Nathan Shi said.

Mexico opens the World Cup with a match against South Africa on Thursday.