Benfica says Mourinho has agreed a move to Real Madrid after Arbeloa departure announced

MADRID: Benfica said late Tuesday that its coach José Mourinho had agreed to return to Real Madrid, which earlier announced that it had parted ways with coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Madrid President Florentino Pérez had vowed to bring Mourinho back as part of his campaign promises that led to his re-election on Sunday.

In a note to shareholders, Benfica said that Madrid had formally agreed to pay Benfica 15 million euros ($17.3 million) for Mourinho with the Portuguese coach agreeing to the move.

Benfica added: "Thank you, José Mourinho."

Madrid has made no official announcement.

Benfica said it had agreed a two-year deal with former Fulham manager Marco Silva to replace Mourinho, with the option of an extra year.

Mourinho, who was featured in promotional material for Pérez during the campaign, would be back for a second stint at Madrid. He coached the club from 2010-2013.

Arbeloa's departure was already expected and he had talked about it at the end of the season.

Madrid said Tuesday it was "deeply grateful" to Arbeloa, "who throughout his career at the club, from the time he joined our academy, has always demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism."

Arbeloa took over the helm in January to replace Xabi Alonso amid the team's struggles.