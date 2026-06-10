Bettors taking a chance on the longshot US in World Cup, though France and Spain remain favorites

LAS VEGAS: A Fox Sports ad promoting its World Cup coverage and featuring Mike Eruzione has been pushing the narrative that another sports miracle involving an underdog American team can become a reality.

And, much like the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” in which Eruzione and a collection of college kids beat the powerful Soviet Union hockey team in the Olympics, the United States walking off with the World Cup trophy seems unlikely.

Just look at the odds.

The US is anywhere from 40-1 to 60-1 at BetMGM Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings to win soccer’s most prestigious tournament, which opens Thursday.

Longtime handicapper Bruce Marshall isn’t sold on US coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has experience leading notable European clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Marshall also didn’t read much into the 3-2 victory over Senegal in a friendly leading into the tournament.

“I’m not that high on the USA team,” Marshall said. “I don’t care what they did (against Senegal). I thought Pochettino was a vanity hire. Listen, his track record isn’t as great as people make it sound. He’s had some great teams.”

The US isn’t one of those, at least compared with teams favored to win the World Cup.

But money is pouring in on the Americans, bettors more than willing to gamble their green while watching the tournament through red, white and blue glasses.

If the unlikely happens and there is a soccer version of Eruzione’s miracle hockey team, the sportsbooks will take quite a financial hit.