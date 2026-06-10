FIFA World Cup 2026: Somalia backs referee Omar Artan after he is denied entry to US

MOGADISHU: Somalia on Tuesday defended award-winning referee Omar Artan after he was denied entry to the United States and prevented from becoming the first Somali official to officiate at a World Cup finals.

Somalia's Ministry of Sports expressed "deep regret" over Artan's denial of entry, saying that despite diplomatic engagement with US authorities and world football's governing body FIFA, it was "not possible to achieve a positive outcome".

A US State Department official told AFP late Tuesday that the referee was "associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations", therefore "making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States".

Artan, who in 2025 was named men's referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was barred from entering the US on Saturday after arriving at Miami International Airport.

FIFA then confirmed that he would no longer be part of the quadrennial football extravaganza set to start on Thursday.

Artan's appointment to the 52-strong roster of referees for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States had been a huge source of pride for his compatriots.

Somalia's president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in April he was "a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis".

A spokesperson for the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Artan was denied entry following a routine inspection.

Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

A CAF source told AFP the continental body could not intervene in the decision by the US, adding: "We certainly feel sorry for Artan."

Somalia reaffirmed "its unwavering support" for the referee, adding it "has full confidence in his integrity, professionalism, and continued contribution to the advancement of football both in Somalia and internationally".

"Artan represents the very best of Somali talent," the Ministry of Sports statement said.