Paraguay fans are eager for their long-awaited World Cup return, in the country they now call home

When the first World Cup match in the US kicks off, most eyes will be on the host country’s home team. But for the small community of Paraguayans living in the US, it’s a moment in the spotlight for their own treasured team, returning to the tournament after a 16-year absence.

Paraguayan fans across the United States have been planning barbecues and get-togethers to watch the team’s group stage matches. While many balked at the prices for Friday’s match against the US, with seats selling for more than $1,000 each, some have already bought tickets to later matches.

Santiago Araujo, 32, is among them. His family owns one of the few Paraguayan restaurants in the US, in the seaside town of Pacific Grove, California. He and his brother scored tickets to see the team take on Australia in Santa Clara, California, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away.

“Every Paraguayan I know wants to go,” said Araujo, who moved to California with his family when he was 11. “It’s not like there’s seasons of any other sports in Paraguay. I used to sleep with a soccer ball as my toy.”

A long wait for the small, but dedicated, Paraguayan community

There are some 37,000 Paraguayans living in the US, according to Census estimates, and they’re eager for the team’s long-awaited return to FIFA’s prized tournament. It’s the first time Paraguay has clinched a World Cup spot since 2010, when it had its best performance, reaching the quarterfinals. The team, which FIFA currently ranks 40th in the world, is making its ninth World Cup appearance.