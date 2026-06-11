Ronaldo misses big chances in Portugal’s World Cup warmup win over Nigeria

LEIRIA, Portugal: Portugal is heading to the World Cup on the back of a 2-1 warmup win over Nigeria and some regrets for star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo failed to add to his men’s-record international haul of 143 goals despite being presented with clear-cut chances with just the goalkeeper to beat in both halves in Leiria on Wednesday.

The five-time world player of the year was substituted off in the 65th minute, having been given longer on the field than every other outfield player to start the match for Portugal.

Ronaldo will be making his record-tying sixth appearance at a World Cup.

Francisco Conceição, one of the 11 replacements to come on for Portugal, grabbed the 75th-minute winner by cutting in from the right and curling a shot into the far corner.

Pedro Neto gave Portugal the lead in the 23rd. Akor Adams equalized for 14 minutes later for Nigeria, which had failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Portugal is in Group K at the World Cup with Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.