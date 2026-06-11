US hoping Folarin Balogun and his fellow strikers can end their traditional World Cup scoring woes

IRVINE, Calif.: Folarin Balogun chose to play for the United States precisely because of the opportunity he’s about to get over the next few weeks.

Balogun could have stuck with England, where he grew up and with which he began his international career at the under-21 level. He also considered playing for his parents’ Nigeria.

But three years ago, the goal-scoring striker chose to represent the country in which he was born — and instead of being stuck behind Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins with the Three Lions, the 24-year-old Balogun is likely to be an important player for the Americans in their home World Cup.

“I feel like my individual journey is a bit full circle now, approaching the World Cup,” Balogun said this week at the US training base in Orange County, California. “Especially with the World Cup being here, the opportunity to represent my nation in front of a home crowd is going to be something special for me, for my family, for my friends and for the team. I’m definitely looking forward to it, and very proud.”

Balogun’s decision was a coup for the US because of his elite skill — he scored 19 goals for Ligue 1’s Monaco this season — but also because he does a job that the American team has historically struggled to fill.

Ever since the US began to achieve regular World Cup qualification nearly four decades ago, one big problem has prevented the Americans from making any additional progress: They can’t win because they don’t score enough.

A nation brimming with world-class athletes across the entire spectrum of sports has struggled to consistently produce soccer scorers, particularly the elite strikers who generate goals, excitement and wins.

The US scored three goals in four matches at the Qatar World Cup four years ago, with just one coming from a striker. It’s a generational issue: In their past eight World Cups since 1990, the Americans have scored a paltry 28 goals in 30 matches.