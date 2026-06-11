Wolves fire coach Rob Edwards after relegation from the Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton fired manager Rob Edwards on Thursday following the team’s relegation from the Premier League.

Edwards was in charge for only seven months, having been hired in November when Wolves was winless and in last place.

He couldn’t keep them up but, as a local-born former player, he was widely viewed as a coach the club was looking to build its future around.

Instead, Edwards was dumped a few weeks after he said Wolves were “not good enough” and “this place is in a mess.” He lost 16 of his 30 matches in charge of the team, which finished bottom of the league on 20 points.

“Following a comprehensive review at the conclusion of the season, the club has determined that a change in leadership is necessary as Wolves enters the next stage of its development,” Wolves said in a statement.

“While the club recognises the significant challenges faced by Edwards and his staff during their tenure, and acknowledges the commitment and professionalism they demonstrated throughout, it ultimately concluded that a different sporting direction would provide the strongest platform for future success.”

Wolves has already signed former England right back Kieran Trippier and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez as the club prepares for life back in the second-tier Championship.