Canada is ready to become football nation as it hosts World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina

TORONTO: Luke Reece never played hockey growing up in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga. Instead, he played soccer, like many Canadians who are now adults.

The sport is so popular it has surpassed hockey and all other sports in youth participation, according to a recent report by Jumpstart, a Canadian charity that helps low-income youth play organized sports. It said half the nation's youth participate in organized soccer.

Reece was one of many locals sporting Canada soccer gear on Thursday ahead of their nation's World Cup opener Friday against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"Wish I had tickets to the game tomorrow, but I don't," Reece said. "I'm going to a game in Vancouver. It was cheaper to get a ticket out there."

Is Canada about to have a soccer moment?

"It already has a good hold in this country in terms of participation. I think we all expect that to grow. These tournaments inspire so many next-generation people to find their heroes, play the game," said Christina Linz, president of the women's Northern Super League. "I think (it) will really draw those emotional connections."

Thursday in Toronto looked a bit like wear-your-favorite-soccer-jersey day as the tournament opened in Mexico. Canada's red tops, like the one worn by Reece, were among the most popular.

Mexico (No. 13) and the United States (No. 17), the other co-hosts for the World Cup, each sit higher in FIFA's rankings than Canada, which is 30th, but that means there's more to gain for the Canadians. Especially when it comes to generating passion for the sport.