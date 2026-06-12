Co-hosts Canada grabbed a second-half equalizer to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on Friday, earning their first-ever point at a World Cup.

LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2: U.S. gets electric win over Paraguay, Canada draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina

United States celebrates after an own goal by Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. Photo | AP