Pre-match unrest erupts at Azteca as protesters hurl petrol bombs and bricks at Mexican police

Just before kick-off of Mexico's opening game against South Africa in the World Cup tournament, ticketless fans and protesters attempted to gain access to the Azteca Stadium resulting in violent unrest.

The protesters hurled rocks and bottles at the police outside gate eight, leading to a dozens of arrests.

According to a report in The Guardian, while Mexico City police have been grappling with protests from teachers, retired judges and families of the country’s 130,000 disappeared all week in the buildup to the tournament, the disorder at the stadium did not appear to be politically motivated.

The report said that hooded men appeared intent on charging the gate-hurling bricks, petrol bombs and other missiles, which led to several police officers requiring medical treatment.

“Nearly 200 hooded individuals broke away from two groups of around 800 protesters, but the situation was brought under control by the Metropolitan police,” a spokesperson for the secretary of citizen security in Mexico was quoted as saying by the report.

The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium was overshadowed by violent unrest when approximately 200 hooded protesters broke away from larger demonstrations and attempted to force their way through stadium gates. Protesters hurled rocks, flares, and Molotov cocktails at security forces, prompting police to respond with tear gas, mounted units, and riot shields. The clashes resulted in injuries to several officers, damage to vehicles, and multiple fires in the surrounding area. Dozens of arrests were reported before authorities regained control and restored order during the match, another report said.