LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil, Morocco clash in standout group-stage fixture

The Brazilian national football team has overhauled its approach to player evaluation ahead of its opening World Cup match, moving away from traditional physical metrics to prioritize spatial efficiency, according to a report by BBC.
The squad is heavily utilizing advanced data tracking via sensor-packed "smart vests" worn beneath their jerseys during training and live matches. While electronic performance tracking systems (EPTS) are now common in modern football, Brazil’s technical staff is using high-frequency GPS, magnetometers, and accelerometers to challenge long-held assumptions about work rate and player output.
According to Guilherme Passos, Brazil’s sports science chief, standard data can often misrepresent a player's actual contribution. In one specific instance cited by the BBC, tracking data revealed that a player had covered only 6 kilometers over the course of a match—roughly half the distance logged by his teammates.
While such a low number would traditionally flag a lack of effort or fitness, a deeper cross-reference of the spatial data with tactical video showed that the player’s positioning was nearly flawless. By reading the opposition's passing lanes early, the player remained hyper-efficient, rarely needing to sprint to recover his position.
The tracking technology allows analysts to mathematically map out "spatial dominance," measuring how effectively a player occupies key zones and maintains the squad's geometric shape relative to the ball. The objective is to break down intuitive positioning into quantifiable data that can be taught across the roster.
Beyond tactical positioning, the technology serves as a critical tool for workload management in the newly expanded 48-team tournament, which requires teams to navigate massive travel distances across North America and a grueling potential eight-match path to the final. By matching real-time biometric outputs against baseline data synced from the players' respective European club teams, the medical staff can identify precise thresholds where a player faces an increased risk of soft-tissue injury.
With FIFA regulations permitting live data transmissions directly to the bench, Brazil's backroom analysts will monitor these real-time metrics during tonight's Group C opener against Morocco. Any significant drop in spatial positioning or recovery speeds will likely trigger preemptive tactical substitutions before physical breakdowns or structural defensive gaps occur.