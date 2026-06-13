FIFA World Cup 2026: Captain, poker player, TV pundit and Bosnia coach who dumped Italy in a shootout — the Barbarez story

SERGEJ Barbarez surveilled the scene in front of him. In front of positively heaving Canadian crowd in Toronto, the coach of the Bosnian team may have been filled with regret. After taking a lead against the run of play against the hosts, his team — in only their second World Cup after independence — had held on for the best part of an hour before Cyle Larin lashed home from the edge of the box.

In the end, it was a creditable point but it could have been so much more. After all, Barbarez knows all about the point of having a winning hand. A creditable poker player, Barbarez's story from Bosnia's captain during his playing days to being the main man in the dug-out is stuff that belongs in a book. Having retired as one of the best players in Bosnia and Herzegovina's history, he did his coaching badges. But he never felt the urge to scratch that particular itch so he swapped football for Europe's poker tables. Apart from poker, he also became a noteworthy media pundit, somebody who wasn't too pleased with the Bosnian football was going.

That particular rhetoric was amped up in 2024 when the side suffered off and on the pitch. The results were so dire that they went through four coaches in 2023 alone. Off the pitch, an arrangement to play Russia in a friendly after the invasion of Ukraine polarised already angry supporters even more. In Euro qualifying for the 2024 event, they finished fifth in their group out of six teams.