FIFA World Cup 2026: The real story of resilient African migrants reshaping global football

Global football body FIFA is branding the World Cup 2026 – and global football in general – as a celebration of inclusivity and diversity. It’s presented as a harbinger of peace and hope, and even somehow a saviour of African migrants who drown while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The humanitarian posturing should not distract us from the existence of a precarious global class of migrants. They have travelled (especially from west Africa) to Europe (and elsewhere) by various means, with dreams of playing football for a living. As plenty of research has shown, many become stranded as unauthorised migrants, manipulated by deceitful agents, or exploited by football clubs.

Despite nuanced and long-standing research on this topic, west African football migrants are still routinely in the headlines for more sensational reasons. They are being reported on as either victims of human trafficking or as stellar performers in elite football.

Human trafficking in and through football certainly exists. It’s been thoroughly explained by scholars and investigative journalists. But focusing only on victimhood or elite stars does no justice to the more common realities, aspirations and challenges of migrants who are reshaping today’s Europe and its football.

I’ve spent more than a decade conducting anthropological research on football-related migrations from west Africa to Europe. Most recently, I interviewed migrants in Belgium and eastern Europe, building on my previous work with aspiring players in western Cameroon.

I found that, between the alarmist headlines and saviour narratives, the actual story is one of a highly precarious class of ambitious and resilient migrants navigating a treacherous profit-driven industry and violent border regimes.

Football dreams

A recent survey by migration scholars in west Africa asked young people (18-39) what their most important dream in life was. In Ghana, 13% of young men said it was to become a professional footballer. In The Gambia, it was 10%.

These are very high percentages, and would likely be much higher if the survey was among a younger population (like 15-30). They’re especially striking when you consider that only very few aspirants have a realistic chance of “making it” as professionals.

Football opportunities in West African domestic leagues are limited, uncertain, and often not very well paid. Dreaming of professional football almost always means dreaming of migrating overseas.

Playing and training for football has become one of the most desirable ways for young men to attempt to migrate, earn a living, and start providing for their families. The aspiring west African footballers attempt to travel everywhere, though Europe remains the most preferred destination.