Australia stun Turkey at World Cup after selection gamble pays off

VANCOUVER: Australia scored a stunning 2-0 upset over Turkey in their World Cup Group D opener on Saturday as coach Tony Popovic's bold selection gamble paid off.

Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored the goals and rookie goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced a string of crucial saves to help secure a famous Australian victory at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium.

Australia coach Popovic had pulled off a massive shock in his starting line-up, dropping experienced captain and goalkeeper Maty Ryan in favour of Beach, winning only his third cap.

Vice-captain Jackson Irvine was also dropped in favour of 21-year-old midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler in a starting XI that featured 10 World Cup debutants.

Both of those selections proved to be inspired, with Beach pulling off a string of fine saves to deny Turkey, who dominated possession and territory but could not find a way past the Australian goalkeeper.

Okon-Engstler meanwhile was instrumental in setting up the opening goal in the first half, unfurling a long ball that split the Turkish defence and sent Irankunda racing in on goal to score.

Turkey -- playing in the World Cup for the first time since finishing third at the 2002 tournament -- arrived in North America dreaming of making a serious run in the knockout rounds.