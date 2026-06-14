Brazil rallies for 1-1 draw against Morocco in its World Cup opener behind Vinícius Júnior's goal

EAST RUTHERFORD: Samba soccer this wasn't.

Facing pressure to win its first World Cup title since 2002, five-time champion Brazil was outplayed early and needed Vinícius Júnior's 32nd-minute goal to gain a 1-1 draw against Morocco on Saturday in a pulsating, high-profile group match.

"We started on a really bad note," Vinícius said through a translator. "For certain, we got to hold on to the ball. We have to move better."

A semifinalist four years ago, Morocco had 12 shots in the first 30 minutes and went ahead on Ismael Saibari's 21st-minute goal, a chip over goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

"The team was a bit anxious at the beginning. Nerves were all over the place," Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said through a translator. "A very imbalanced team."

Brazil evened the score 11 minutes later. Vinícius exchanged passes with Bruno Guimarães on the left flank, took a few touches to cut around Neil El Aynaoui and rifled a right-footed shot past the outstretched arm of Yassine Bounou for his 10th international goal.

"We are satisfied with the draw," Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said. "We are not euphoric."

Fans in Brazil's canary yellow dominated the crowd of 80,663 at MetLife Stadium — only about five sections near the south goal had fans in Morocco's red.