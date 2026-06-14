Qatar earn first ever World Cup point with late goal

SANTA CLARA: Qatar earned the first World Cup point in their history when they stunned Switzerland with a late equaliser to grab a 1-1 draw in both sides' opener on Saturday.

A Breel Embolo penalty had broken the deadlock for Switzerland early in the first half in Santa Clara, before the Swiss were made to pay by a Miro Muheim own goal.

Qatar, appearing in just their second finals after hosting the 2022 World Cup, looked rusty after their preparations were disrupted by the Middle East war, meaning their meeting with Switzerland was just their third match since December last year.

And for the majority of the match they were outclassed as Switzerland racked up 26 shots, before the unfortunate Muheim put through his own net under intense pressure from Qatar captain Boualem Khoukhi four minutes into injury time to spark wild celebrations on the Qatar bench.

"I am very proud of the team," said Qatar's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.

"I told them that even if we hadn't scored the goal and didn't draw I would have been proud of the mentality and discipline that they showed today.

"But fortunately we scored and that was history."

For Lopetegui it was also a landmark moment as he coached his first World Cup match -- eight years later than he thought it might have been.

The 59-year-old had been set to guide Spain at the 2018 edition in Russia, but was sacked days before the start of the tournament after it was announced he had agreed to take over Real Madrid after the World Cup.