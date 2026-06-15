Cucurella joins Real Madrid from Chelsea on same day he’s set to play at World Cup for Spain

MADRID: Real Madrid announced the signing of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on Monday, the day the left back is set to play for Spain in its opening match at the World Cup.

Cucurella has signed a six-year contract, said Madrid, which hired Jose Mourinho as coach last week. No fee was disclosed.

The 27-year-old Cucurella, who joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2022 and is easily recognizable because of his long, curly hair, is currently with the Spain squad at the World Cup in North America.

Spain’s first group match is against Cape Verde in Atlanta.

Chelsea is under pressure to sell some of its top players this summer after failing to qualify for any European competition next season.