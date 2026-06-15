Japan fight back in 2-2 Dutch thriller at World Cup

ARLINGTON: Japan scored an 89th-minute equaliser as they twice fought back to rescue a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Texas on Sunday to open their World Cup campaigns.

A match in front of 69,285 spectators that had bubbled away in the first period sparked into life in the second half.

Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk scored with a fine header, only for Keito Nakamura to quickly level, before winger Crysencio Summerville's delicious curled finish into the bottom corner just after the hour.

The Dutch looked like they would hold on, but Japan levelled at the death with Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada credited with the goal after a deflection.

"We are not completely satisfied with the draw," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, whose side face Tunisia on Saturday in a competitive-looking Group F.

"But the Netherlands are a top-class team and we tried to compete at the same level.

"We were tenacious but patient and kept calm."

Japan and the Netherlands are missing key players through injury, but on paper this was still one of the more attractive fixtures in the group stage.

Both have been touted as dark horses capable of going far at the tournament -- the Dutch have been runners-up three times whereas Japan have never gone beyond the last 16.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, the former defender charged with finally delivering World Cup glory, was given a grilling by Dutch media afterwards especially for his substitutions.

"I am disappointed that we did not win," said Koeman, who pointed the finger at his side's defending.

"But I am not that negative," he said to one line of questioning that he took exception to.

"I saw a team that has made great progress," he added of his men.

"Of course we can perform better and need to grow during the tournament."