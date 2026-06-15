Migratory patterns & colonial history — Story of FIFA 2026 World Cup

CHENNAI: The story of the 2026 World Cup is also a story of migration, the history of colonialism and how some of the countries used their networks of scouts and agents to tap into their diaspora across the world. Here's an example. On Tuesday night, France will play Senegal. Out of the 26 members in the African team, 10 of them were born in France with some of them making their competitive club debuts for sides across France before declaring for Senegal, the country of their parents or grandparents.

A few hours later, in the game featuring Algeria and holders Argentina, as many as 13 in the Algerian team were born in France including one of the most famous surnames in world football, Luca Zidane, Zinedine's son. The result is that many, like Luca, featured in a number of French age-group teams, before declaring for Algeria. In fact, midfielder Houssem Aouar featured in one France friendly but has since been capped by Algeria and will be a part of the game against Algeria.

The banlieues of Paris have long become the hotbed for football talent and countries from around the world have become wiser. It's why out of 1248 players at the World Cup, 75 were born in France. The migratory patterns are also visible in other ways; out of the 1248 players, 289 will not play for the country of their birth. It's here that first-timers like Curacao and Cabo Verde have improvised. Considering there are clear cultural and geopolitical links between Curacao and The Netherlands, they have tapped into that existing system. Out of the 26-strong squad, only one, Tahith Chong (Man United academy product), was born in the country. The other 25 were all born in Netherlands, with most of them being schooled in Dutch football academies.