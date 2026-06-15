Sweden demolish Tunisia 5-1 to seize control of World Cup group

MONTERREY: Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday to leave the North African nation's defensive reputation in tatters and seize control of World Cup Group F.

Graham Potter's men took the lead in Guadalupe in the seventh minute courtesy of Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari's thunderbolt from outside the box, following a mix-up at the back.

The celebrations of Ayari, who is of Moroccan and Tunisian descent, were muted despite his fine finish.

Sweden doubled their lead on half an hour after a rapid break freed Alexander Isak on the left.

The Liverpool forward raced forward and cut inside before unleashing a shot, which goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh failed to keep out, even though he got a hand to the ball.

Tunisia did not concede a single goal in qualifying, becoming the first side to achieve that feat, subsequently matched by Ivory Coast and England.