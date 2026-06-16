Argentina’s World Cup opener vs Algeria is important but not decisive as it defends title: Scaloni

KANSAS CITY, Mo.: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni knows the World Cup won't be decided in the opening match of the tournament.

La Albiceleste proved that four years ago.

But that also doesn't mean the reigning champions want to begin like they did in Qatar, when they were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opener in group play. Argentina rebounded to beat Poland and Mexico, beat the Netherlands in a quarterfinal shootout, and ultimately topped France in another shootout to win its third world title.

“We've had the experience of the last World Cup,” Scaloni said Monday, the day before Argentina opens the 2026 edition against Algeria, “so this first match is not critical. I mean, it's important, but it doesn't end in the first match.”

Only twice has a country defended its World Cup title: Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962.

“We're happy,” Scaloni added through an interpreter. “We are assured and confident. We're here and we are at a very good moment.”

Scaloni said he would finalize his lineup after Monday night's training, but he did sound optimistic about the health of his squad.

Lionel Messi has been dealing with a mild hamstring strain, Nico Paz has been working past a knee injury, Julian Alvarez has had an ankle injury, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to start despite a fractured ring finger.

The only real question is Nicolas Tagliafico, who has been working through a muscle tear in the back of his left leg.

“You know, the players on the national team are all top-notch players, and some of them have injuries or not. This time around, there is nobody with an injury — only Nico, he's the only one. Nobody else has a serious injury,” Scaloni said.

As for Alvarez, “We've been taking good are of him,” Scaloni said, “so he arrives at optimal condition. I think that his recovery has been important because he is another option for us tomorrow.”