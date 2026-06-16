'None of your business': Iran player lashes out over anthem boos

LOS ANGELES: Iran's World Cup goalscorer Ramin Rezaeian told a journalist that boos from Iranian diaspora protesters during his country's national anthem were "none of your business" following their World Cup opener in Los Angeles on Monday.

"If there is any problem between us, it is our business, it is none of your business," said a brusque but polite Rezaeian, when asked about some vocal booing and whistling during the anthem before the game.

"I respect you, but this is something between us and we're going to settle it, don't worry."

The match, a 2-2 draw with New Zealand, took place under tight security, with a large contingent from the Iranian-American community in Los Angeles making known their opposition to the regime.

The city, sometimes dubbed "Tehrangeles", is home to the largest ethnic Iranian community outside of Iran, with a sizeable number made up of those who fled around the time of the revolution, or their descendants.