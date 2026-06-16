'None of your business': Iran player lashes out over anthem boos

LOS ANGELES: Iran's World Cup goalscorer Ramin Rezaeian told a journalist that boos from Iranian diaspora protesters during his country's national anthem were "none of your business" following their World Cup opener in Los Angeles on Monday.
"If there is any problem between us, it is our business, it is none of your business," said a brusque but polite Rezaeian, when asked about some vocal booing and whistling during the anthem before the game.
"I respect you, but this is something between us and we're going to settle it, don't worry."
The match, a 2-2 draw with New Zealand, took place under tight security, with a large contingent from the Iranian-American community in Los Angeles making known their opposition to the regime.
The city, sometimes dubbed "Tehrangeles", is home to the largest ethnic Iranian community outside of Iran, with a sizeable number made up of those who fled around the time of the revolution, or their descendants.
Hundreds gathered before the game, beating drums and chanting slogans denouncing the national side, which they say is a propaganda tool for Tehran.
Flags used by Iran before the 1979 Islamic revolution, often adopted by protesters, were highly visible during the game, and the national anthem was initially greeted by boos as well as cheers.
During the game itself, Iran's attacks were vocally supported by much of the crowd.
But speaking with journalists after the game Rezaeian -- who had a goal and assist -- refused to comment on the controversy.
"Actually we are here to answer football questions... you have to know, my people in Iran are so great, they are so good. Everyone in the world now knows about my people," he said.