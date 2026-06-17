Erling Haaland double powers Norway to World Cup win over Iraq

FOXBOROUGH: Erling Haaland struck his first World Cup goals as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 on Tuesday in their first game at a major tournament in 26 years.

The Manchester City striker turned in from close range to give Norway the lead on 29 minutes in Boston, but Aymen Hussein's header brought Iraq level.

Haaland pounced on an error at the back to put Norway ahead again before half-time and take his goals tally at international level to 57 in just 51 matches.

Leo Ostigard headed in a third for Norway moments after coming off the bench to effectively wrap up victory. Norway got a fourth deep into stoppage time through a Hussein own goal.

The win left Norway on top of Group I on goal difference, level with France on three points after Les Bleus overcame Senegal 3-1 earlier in the day. The Norwegians face the African powerhouses in their next game in New Jersey on June 22.

No team endured a longer or more perilous road to the World Cup than Iraq, who secured their place as the 48th and final qualifiers in March after a 21-match campaign that stretched across 867 days.

Hussein, scorer of the decisive goal in the play-off win over Bolivia, was then held and questioned for hours by US immigration officials after arriving with the squad ahead of Iraq's first World Cup since 1986.