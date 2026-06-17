Kylian Mbappe double fires France to opening win over Senegal

EAST RUTHERFORD: Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France launched their bid for a third World Cup crown with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in Group I on Tuesday.

Real Madrid star Mbappe took his career World Cup goals tally to 14 –- two behind all-time leader Miroslav Klose –- and Bradley Barcola was also on target as Les Bleus secured all three points for Didier Deschamps' side.

Mbappe darted across the penalty area to convert a brilliant Michael Olise pass on 66 minutes to break the deadlock in a contest in which France struggled badly in the first half, but came to life after the break.

Paris Saint-Germain's Barcola came off the bench to get the second late on, before his club colleague Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back in stoppage time for Senegal.

But Mbappe saved the best for last, blasting in from long range in the 96th minute to seal the win, and become France's all-time top scorer with 58 goals.

"I play to make history for my country and to ensure my team reaches the final and wins the World Cup," Mbappe said.

"It's only the first group-stage match. I think people are bound to get carried away or be critical, but we must always remain very level-headed and stoic about what we have to do."

The decision by coach Didier Deschamps to move Olise infield from the right wing was crucial in swinging the game the way of the two-time World Cup winners.