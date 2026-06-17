Lionel Messi equals World Cup goalscoring record in Argentina romp

KANSAS CITY: Lionel Messi scored a dazzling hat-trick for Argentina on Tuesday to equal Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 goals at World Cups as the defending champions swept Algeria aside 3-0.

On a night for the ages in Kansas City, the records kept tumbling for Argentina's miracle man, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

When the match kicked off at the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Messi became the first player to feature in six World Cup tournaments, in his 200th international match.

And the 38-year-old, who made his first appearance at a World Cup as a teenager in 2006, lit up the occasion with three goals in a clinical display by the reigning champions.

"To enjoy this with my family, with my teammates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment," said the Inter Miami star. "I'm happy."

He added: "I'm grateful to the fans, because once again they've shown that Argentina is crazy about this. We packed the stadium again."

Messi produced a majestic finish from distance in the 17th minute, sparking a frenzy among his adoring fans, who had turned the match into a virtual home game.

He netted again in the second half from close range, gobbling up a rebound to take him just one goal behind the all-time record held by Germany's Klose.

And Messi completed his first hat-trick at a World Cup with an unstoppable finish in the 76th minute.

The diminutive genius was substituted shortly afterwards, forcing Argentine fans to wait to see their hero have a shot at the outright record.