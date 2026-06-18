Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in World Cup opener after injury-time winner

TORONTO: Ghana scored a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening World Cup Group L clash in Toronto on Wednesday.

Caleb Yirenkyi bundled in the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, sending thousands of Ghanaians in Canada's largest city into a frenzy and settling an otherwise attritional battle.

Both sides largely struggled to generate chances in the first half after Panama striker Cecilio Waterma's second minute attempt was steered away by outstretched Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

The Black Stars didn't attempt a shot on goal through the first half.

The second half played out under steady rain at the Toronto Stadium but saw more sustained attacking play.

Cristian Martinez triggered a massive roar from the loud Panamanian contingent when he lashed a shot into the side-netting in the 60th minute.