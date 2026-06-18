Harry Kane scores twice as England beat Croatia to launch World Cup charge

ARLINGTON: Harry Kane scored twice in the first half as England eventually saw off Croatia 4-2 to launch their World Cup title assault in Texas on Wednesday.

Jude Bellingham, immediately after half-time, and substitute Marcus Rashford with five minutes to go ensured a winning start for Thomas Tuchel's side after Croatia had fought back to level at 2-2.

The prolific Kane twice put England ahead in the first half -- one a retaken penalty -- only for Martin Baturina and Petar Musa to hit back for 2018 runners-up Croatia.

With both sides shaky at the back, the second half threatened another goal glut, Bellingham needing just two minutes to put England ahead again in front of a crowd of 70,000.

England had numerous chances to extend their lead but did not take them until Rashford popped up to put the seal on a chaotic encounter.

"I thought the game was two halves really," the skipper Kane told ITV.

"I thought first half we were okay. Really disappointed to concede in the way we did, the way we dropped off.