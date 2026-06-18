South Africa wants to appeal Zwane's World Cup ban, citing Lionel Messi's foul against Algeria

ATLANTA: South Africa coach Hugo Broos wants to appeal midfielder Themba Zwane's three-match ban for a red card at the World Cup, citing Lionel Messi in his reasoning.

Zwane was given one of the three red cards in the opening game of the World Cup on Thursday, when Mexico beat South Africa 2-0.

Speaking Wednesday, Broos noted Messi avoided punishment for what appeared to be a foul in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday as evidence of what he believes was an unfair sanction by the FIFA disciplinary committee.

Zwane was sent off in the 84th minute in Mexico City for hitting Roberto Alvarado in the face. Standard punishment is a one-match suspension, but FIFA said Wednesday it had increased the sanction because it was deemed serious foul play.

The suspension means Zwane would not be able to play again until the round of 16 if South Africa advances that far.