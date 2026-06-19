Mexico into World Cup last 32, Canada celebrate historic win

LOS ANGELES: Mexico became the first team to reach the knockout round of the World Cup on Thursday after a 1-0 victory over South Korea while Canada edged closer to the last 32 after thrashing Qatar.

A howler from South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu gifted a goal to Mexico's Luis Romo and proved decisive as 'El Tri' hung on to win a tense battle in Guadalajara.

The victory means Mexico are guaranteed to finish in top spot in Group A with a game to spare following South Africa's 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic earlier Thursday.

Finishing top keeps Mexico at home in the last 32 with a game against a third-placed team in Mexico City.

South Korea are second on three points, with the Czech Republic and South Africa also still alive on one.

In other games on Thursday, Canada moved to the brink of the last 32 after overwhelming nine-man Qatar 6-0 to secure their first ever World Cup victory in Group B.

Switzerland, also in Group B, reignited their campaign with a resounding defeat of Bosnia-Herzegovina in Los Angeles.