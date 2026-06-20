Matheus Cunha scores 2 goals as Brazil eliminates Haiti from World Cup with 3-0 win

PHILADELPHIA: Matheus Cunha struck the back of the net and struck a pose, bringing scoring — and a dash of surfing — to the World Cup stage for Brazil.

Vinícius Júnior scored and assisted on one of Cunha's two goals as five-time champion Brazil eliminated Haiti from the World Cup with a 3-0 victory on Friday night.

"To be at a World Cup, to imagine that, it can be so wonderful," Cunha said. "It's a dream fulfilled."

Haiti, the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation that qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, became the first team guaranteed not to reach the knockout round of the expanded 48-team tournament. Meanwhile, the Seleção got the decisive performance they needed.

"It was what I expected from this match," coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti also said Neymar is expected to return from a right calf injury and play for Brazil next week against Scotland in its final group match. Neymar, Brazil's career scoring leader with 79 goals, missed the first two games.

Brazil got plenty of scoring punch from Cunha on Friday.

The Manchester United standout got the start and showed with every surf-and-slide goal celebration why he should have been in the starting lineup in Brazil's listless 1-1 draw against Morocco. Ancelotti made the surprising decision in the opener to instead insert Cunha as a late substitute.