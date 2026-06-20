'The Prestianni Law' — Explaining rule change behind Almiron's red card

Q: What did Almiron do? Did the monitors pick up words he shouldn't have said?

The Paraguay attacker covered his mouth before appearing to speak to Mulder during first-half stoppage time. As soon as the incident happened, Mulder complained to the ref. After review, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) sent the on-field referee (Salvador's Ivan Barton) to have a look at the pitchside monitor. Once he saw what happened, he issued a straight red.

For just talking? That sounds a bit harsh?

Not necessarily. This rule change is an immediate legacy of what happened during a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid last season. After Vinicius scored a goal, he had alleged that Prestianni had insulted him, including using a racial word. There was an investigation after which the Benfica player was banned after being found guilty of a homophobic conduct. Post this episode, the ultimate rule-making body, International Football Association Board (IFAB), fast-tracked the rule change at an IFAB special meeting in April.