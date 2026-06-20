'The Prestianni Law' — Explaining rule change behind Almiron's red card

Q: What did Almiron do? Did the monitors pick up words he shouldn't have said?
The Paraguay attacker covered his mouth before appearing to speak to Mulder during first-half stoppage time. As soon as the incident happened, Mulder complained to the ref. After review, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) sent the on-field referee (Salvador's Ivan Barton) to have a look at the pitchside monitor. Once he saw what happened, he issued a straight red.
For just talking? That sounds a bit harsh?
Not necessarily. This rule change is an immediate legacy of what happened during a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid last season. After Vinicius scored a goal, he had alleged that Prestianni had insulted him, including using a racial word. There was an investigation after which the Benfica player was banned after being found guilty of a homophobic conduct. Post this episode, the ultimate rule-making body, International Football Association Board (IFAB), fast-tracked the rule change at an IFAB special meeting in April.
So players can never cover their mouths while speaking to their opponents?
Context is important. Per the new laws of the game: "... at the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card." Per the letter of the new law, this was a classic red card offence, as the Almiron and Mulder were in a 'confrontational situation'.