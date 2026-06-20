Without the injured Christian Pulisic, US beats Australia 2-0 to advance to World Cup knockout round

SEATTLE: Christian Pulisic's injury absence didn't hurt the Americans one bit.

The U.S. national soccer team found a way to advance to the knockout round without the injured forward on the field, beating Australia 2-0 Friday for its second straight victory at the largest World Cup in history.

"C.P. is a fantastic player — the quality and the leadership that he gives us," said Folarin Balogun, who scored two goals in the 4-1 victory over Paraguay on June 12. "We didn't have him today, but I think you saw we're still capable to go out there and get a result and put up a performance."

Pulisic, who plays for AC Milan and has 33 goals in 87 international appearances, missed Friday's match because of a calf injury.

To play without a superstar like Pulisic could have derailed previous American teams in World Cup play. But much has changed since the last time they served as World Cup hosts in 1994, when they advanced by being one of the best third-place teams. They then lost to eventual champion Brazil in their next match, which was in the round of 16.

At this year's 48-team tournament, the U.S. has won consecutive games for the first time at a World Cup since 1930. The Americans have scored six goals, one off their record for most in a single World Cup, and received contributions throughout their roster.