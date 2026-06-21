Ayase Ueda scores twice in Japan’s 4-0 win against Tunisia in 1,000th men's World Cup match

MONTERREY: Japan moved one step closer to reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time after pummeling Tunisia 4-0 in Group F.

Japan's four goals were the most the Samurai Blue had ever scored in a World Cup game, as Japan comfortably dismantled a Tunisia side that became the first to ever fire its coach after the opening game.

Ayase Ueda scored twice, along with Daichi Kamada and Junya Itō to put Japan level with the Netherlands on four points. The Dutch are currently on top the group due to having scored one more goal than Japan across its two matches.

The loss for Tunisia means it is eliminated from the tournament. Japan are guaranteed at least third in the group, which could be enough to advance to the knockout stages.

Tunisia appointed two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner Hervé Renard to try and rescue the Eagles of Carthage after its humiliating 5-1 loss to Sweden, but the North African nation could not contain Japan's speedy attack nor create any clear chances of their own.

Kamada opened the scoring in the fourth minute, the fastest in Japan's World Cup history. The Crystal Palace midfielder was perfectly positioned for Keito Nakamura's cross and barely had to move to tap in his second goal of the tournament.