Brazil must adapt to loss of injured Raphinha at World Cup, says Paqueta

Brazil must find a way to overcome the loss of injured star Raphinha as quickly as possible, midfielder Lucas Paqueta said Sunday, as Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare for their final group game of the World Cup against Scotland.

Barcelona forward Raphinha came off before half-time in Friday's 3-0 win over Haiti in Philadelphia with a right thigh injury, and the Brazil team later said he would undergo "intensive treatment" with the aim of being back in time for a possible game in the last 16 in early July.

The 29-year-old will therefore definitely miss Wednesday's last Group C match against Scotland in Miami, which could open the door to a return for superstar Neymar.

"We are all sad, especially Rafa, because of the little setback with this injury, but he can count on all of us for support. We are all by his side," Paqueta, of Flamengo, told reporters at Brazil's World Cup base in New Jersey.

"He is a dedicated kid, and I am sure he will do everything possible and impossible to be back as soon as possible. But in terms of how important he is, well, I don't think I need to say anything.

"He has had an incredible couple of seasons and has been getting better and better for the national team, so I think that when any player of that importance is missing you are going to have to restructure quickly."

Raphinha's season with Barcelona was regularly impacted by problems with his right hamstring, and he has missed a total of 24 matches for club and country since the campaign began.

A starter in both of the Selecao's games so far, he was replaced by the young Bournemouth forward Rayan when he came off late in the opening half against the Haitians.