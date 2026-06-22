Brazil must adapt to loss of injured Raphinha at World Cup, says Paqueta

Brazil must find a way to overcome the loss of injured star Raphinha as quickly as possible, midfielder Lucas Paqueta said Sunday, as Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare for their final group game of the World Cup against Scotland.
Barcelona forward Raphinha came off before half-time in Friday's 3-0 win over Haiti in Philadelphia with a right thigh injury, and the Brazil team later said he would undergo "intensive treatment" with the aim of being back in time for a possible game in the last 16 in early July.
The 29-year-old will therefore definitely miss Wednesday's last Group C match against Scotland in Miami, which could open the door to a return for superstar Neymar.
"We are all sad, especially Rafa, because of the little setback with this injury, but he can count on all of us for support. We are all by his side," Paqueta, of Flamengo, told reporters at Brazil's World Cup base in New Jersey.
"He is a dedicated kid, and I am sure he will do everything possible and impossible to be back as soon as possible. But in terms of how important he is, well, I don't think I need to say anything.
"He has had an incredible couple of seasons and has been getting better and better for the national team, so I think that when any player of that importance is missing you are going to have to restructure quickly."
Raphinha's season with Barcelona was regularly impacted by problems with his right hamstring, and he has missed a total of 24 matches for club and country since the campaign began.
A starter in both of the Selecao's games so far, he was replaced by the young Bournemouth forward Rayan when he came off late in the opening half against the Haitians.
"We all know his characteristics, his qualities, his pace, his ability to create space and his finishing ability, so I think we are losing a very important player," added ex-West Ham United player Paqueta.
"But we are not paying too much attention to how long he is going to be out. We just hope he is back as soon possible."
Ancelotti's side have four points from two games so far, and will clinch qualification for the last 32 in one of the top two places in the section if they avoid defeat against the Scots.
Neymar is being tipped to feature against Scotland after overcoming the injury which has stopped him from featuring at the tournament so far.
If Brazil's all-time top scorer does play, it will be his first appearance for his country since October 2023.
"He is a very important player for the national team, who has a marvellous history with us and can still help us a lot," Paqueta said of the 34-year-old former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward.