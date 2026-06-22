LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 12: Argentina face Austria, France take on Iraq in crucial group-stage clashes

Day 12 features a heavyweight clash between Argentina and Austria, while France take on Iraq looking to strengthen their position in Group I. Norway face Senegal in a key qualification battle, before Jordan and Algeria wrap up the day's action in Group J.
Below are Day 12's fixtures, with all times in IST:
Argentina vs Austria - 10:30 pm
France vs Iraq - 2:30 am
Norway vs Senegal - 5:30 am
Jordan vs Algeria - 8:30 am
Day 11 saw Egypt register the first World Cup victory in their history with a 3-1 win over New Zealand, while Spain returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion by crushing Saudi Arabia 4-0. Belgium's struggles continued with a goalless draw against Iran, leaving their qualification hopes hanging in the balance, as debutants Cape Verde maintained their dream unbeaten run by battling back to earn a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.