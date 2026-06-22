Football

LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 12: Argentina face Austria, France take on Iraq in crucial group-stage clashes

Victory over Austria would put Argentina on the cusp of the last 32 as Group L winners with a game to go, giving Messi the chance to recharge for the knockout rounds.
France's Kylian Mbappe smiles during a training session ahead of the team's World Cup Group I soccer match against Iraq in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 21, 2026.
France's Kylian Mbappe smiles during a training session ahead of the team's World Cup Group I soccer match against Iraq in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk

Timeless Messi eyes World Cup record as Argentina face Austria

The Lionel Messi show rolls into Dallas with the Argentine maestro on the cusp of more footballing history when the World Cup holders face Austria today.

Messi, who turns 39 on Wednesday, scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria to pull level with Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record of 16 goals.

Victory over Austria would put Lionel Scaloni's side on the cusp of the last 32 as Group L winners with a game to go, giving Messi the chance to recharge for the knockout rounds.

Summary

Day 12 features a heavyweight clash between Argentina and Austria, while France take on Iraq looking to strengthen their position in Group I. Norway face Senegal in a key qualification battle, before Jordan and Algeria wrap up the day's action in Group J.

Below are Day 12's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Argentina vs Austria - 10:30 pm

France vs Iraq - 2:30 am

Norway vs Senegal - 5:30 am

Jordan vs Algeria - 8:30 am

Day 11 saw Egypt register the first World Cup victory in their history with a 3-1 win over New Zealand, while Spain returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion by crushing Saudi Arabia 4-0. Belgium's struggles continued with a goalless draw against Iran, leaving their qualification hopes hanging in the balance, as debutants Cape Verde maintained their dream unbeaten run by battling back to earn a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Argentina
France
Austria
2026 FIFA World Cup