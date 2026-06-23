Football

LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 13: Portugal face Uzbekistan as Panama, Croatia face do-or-die clash

Portugal will look to get their World Cup campaign back on track against Uzbekistan in Group K, while Panama and Croatia face a must-win Group L clash with elimination looming for the losing side.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and the men's national soccer team participate in a World Cup training session Monday, June 22, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and the men's national soccer team participate in a World Cup training session Monday, June 22, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.Photo | AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

The second round of Group K and Group L fixtures continues on Tuesday, with Portugal taking on Uzbekistan and Colombia facing DR Congo in Group K, while England meet Ghana and Panama clash with Croatia in Group L.

Below are Day 13's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Portugal vs Uzbekistan 1:00 p.m.

England vs Ghana 4:00 p.m.

Panama vs Croatia 7:00 p.m.

Colombia vs DR Congo 10:00 p.m.

Day 12 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Argentina and France seal crucial victories to strengthen their knockout-round prospects, while Norway stayed in contention with a thrilling win and Algeria boosted their hopes with a hard-fought comeback.

Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 to tighten their grip on Group J, France cruised past Iraq 3-0 to book their place in the Round of 32, Norway edged Senegal 3-2 in an entertaining Group I clash, and Algeria overcame Jordan 2-1 to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ronaldo 'a role model' says Portugal coach after slow World Cup start

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised  Cristiano Ronaldo as "a good example for all of us" but refused to confirm if the veteran captain would start his team's World Cup clash with Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Portugal, considered outside favourites to win the tournament in North America, were held 1-1 by the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game last week.

Asked about his veteran captain on the eve of their second group match, on Tuesday against Uzbekistan in Houston, Martinez said: "I think he's a player that he focuses so much, (he is) probably the biggest example of how to focus on the aspects that you can influence -- the way he recovers, the way he prepares, the way he trains.

"He's a good example for us, for all of us.

He added: "It is the sixth time he plays a World Cup, and he is a player who's been defending and playing for his country for a long time.

"So he really wants to keep on improving, to contribute to the team, and he's really a role model for our team."

But asked by reporters if Ronaldo will start against the Uzbeks, Martinez refused to say "because I haven't informed my players yet".

Uzbekistan
Portugal
Panama
Croatia
2026 FIFA World Cup