Mbappe scores twice as France beat Iraq at World Cup after two-hour storm delay

Kylian Mbappe marked his 100th cap by scoring two more World Cup goals on Monday as France eased to a 3-0 win over Iraq in a game delayed by two hours by a severe storm.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute and added another nine minutes into the second half, with last year's Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele getting the other goal for the tournament favourites in Philadelphia.

Mbappe moved to 16 World Cup goals in his career, two behind Lionel Messi who set a new record of 18 goals by netting twice for Argentina against Austria earlier on Monday.

The match in Philadelphia kicked off at 5:00 pm local time (2100 GMT) and had to be halted at half-time as a huge storm passed over the city.

Having started in dry conditions, torrential rain began to fall late in the first half, and supporters were told as soon as the half-time whistle was blown to "exit the open seating area and seek shelter in covered areas".

The vast majority of the 68,324-capacity Lincoln Financial Field is uncovered -- leaving most of the capacity crowd to pack into the concourses.

The second half eventually got under way more than two hours behind schedule, in what was the first match at this World Cup to be held up by bad weather.

There are strict protocols in place in the United States that mean a game must be halted if a storm is detected in the area.

It is also raining goals at this World Cup for Mbappe, whose brace here followed two in France's opening 3-1 win over Senegal last Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Real Madrid superstar and France captain became his country's all-time top scorer with his goals against Senegal, overtaking the previous best tally of 57 for Olivier Giroud.

He now has 60 goals for Les Bleus in a century of appearances, and 16 of them have come at the World Cup in just 16 matches at the tournament.