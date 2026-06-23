Messi sets World Cup scoring record as stars outshine weather

Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer on Monday to fire Argentina into the last 32 as France overcame weather chaos before advancing to the knockout rounds alongside Norway.

Messi's record-breaking display was the centerpiece of another gripping day of World Cup action where the star names once again shone the brightest.

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in France's weather-disrupted 3-0 win over Iraq, while Norway striker Erling Haaland took his tournament tally to four goals with two more in the Norwegians' 3-2 defeat of Senegal.

Messi, who had tied Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals with a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria last week, bagged the 17th and 18th goals of his World Cup career in a 2-0 win over Austria in Texas.

The eight-time Ballon D'Or winner, who turns 39 on Wednesday, had blown a chance to break the record after eight minutes when he dragged a penalty wide of the post in the Group J match.

But the Argentina skipper made no mistake seven minutes before half-time, coolly placing his finish beyond the dive of Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

He then completed his double in the fifth minute of stoppage time to take his tally for the tournament to five goals.

Monday's victory guarantees the holders a place in the knockout rounds of the tournament, and the South Americans could clinch top spot later Monday if Jordan fail to beat Algeria.

Messi admitted he had been privately seething after missing his penalty early in the game.

"Today there was a moment where I was very angry about the penalty because I missed and I struck it very badly," he told reporters.

"Luckily we were able to turn the situation around, take the lead and take three very important points."