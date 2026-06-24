GUADALAJARA: Congo's famous living statue finally made his World Cup debut on Tuesday.

Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, who gained fame during the Africa Cup of Nations for posing as a statue of Congo's assassinated independence leader Patrice Lumumba for the entirety of games, attended Congo's 1-0 loss to Colombia after missing its opener against Portugal because of Ebola quarantine requirements.

Lumumba Vea, as the sharply dressed supporter is known for his resemblance to the slain leader, was at his seat about an hour before the game at Estadio Akron. He wore a bright red jacket and tie, yellow shirt and blue pants. When the game began, he stood motionless on a pedestal behind the Congo bench with his right arm raised.

Nkuka Mboladinga was a few minutes late back to the pedestal after halftime, but he stood there until the end and even a few minutes after the final whistle.

He did not want to be interview but nodded and smiled when asked if he was happy to have finally made it to the World Cup.

Congo played Portugal to a 1-1 draw last week in Houston.