In a rainbow-trimmed robe at the FIFA World Cup, a gay Qatari doctor advocates for equal rights

SAN FRANCISCO: Formally dressed in a traditional Qatari bisht, Dr. Nasser Mohamed strolled past a crowd of several hundred people outside Chase Center as the England-Croatia World Cup match was shown high above on the big screen. His gold-and-black robe featured a flourish: rainbow piping down each sleeve and the words "love" and "freedom" written in Arabic.

"That's why the World Cup is really powerful, because people don't need to hear about who I am — I can just walk, be seen, and that's it," he said. "We don't have to say a word."

Four years ago, when the World Cup was played in his home country and Mohamed was already living across the world in San Francisco, he came out and became an exceptionally rare openly gay man from Qatar, where gay sex is prohibited and he can't dress how he'd like.

Mohamed is speaking up again for those without a voice. The 39-year-old now feels secure enough to walk around with confidence and without fear of harm, while wearing chunky heeled boots, mascara and 2-inch dangly earrings. He still gets regular backlash and hate, but he has also found support and kindness from around the globe that helps drown out the death threats and divisiveness.

"I am so loved in San Francisco, really, truly," Mohamed said of the city he moved to more than a decade ago. "I have not worn this since I was a kid in Qatar, and San Francisco put it back on my shoulders, with rainbows."

For him, donning the bisht for everyone to see is important: "The emir of Qatar put it on (Lionel) Messi at the last World Cup to celebrate Messi. We should be celebrated too."