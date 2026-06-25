Brazil advance at World Cup, history for South Africa, Canada, Bosnia

LOS ANGELES: Brazil punished Scotland's defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup's last 32 on Wednesday as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina completed a historic hat-trick by progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time.

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil clinched first place in Group C after defeating Scotland 3-0 in Miami, topping the group on goal difference from second-placed Morocco, who secured their passage after battling to a 4-2 win over Haiti in Atlanta.

South Africa stunned South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to grab second place in Group A and set up a last 32 clash with Canada, who also made history by advancing in second place from Group B.

But Brazil's victory at the Hard Rock Stadium left Scotland on the brink of elimination, dampening the mood among the travelling hordes of the famous Tartan Army.

The Scots were left ruing a shaky defensive display as Brazil cruised to a comfortable win. Vinicius Junior scored twice for Brazil, pouncing on a horrendous blunder by Scott McKenna to fire the South Americans ahead in the seventh minute.

The Real Madrid striker then nodded in Brazil's second in first-half stoppage time before Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha added a third in the 60th minute.

Brazil's win also saw coach Carlo Ancelotti give veteran striker Neymar his first appearance of the tournament, the Selecao's all-time leading scorer coming on as a second-half substitute.

"We played as a collective and that's a good thing," a satisfied Ancelotti said afterwards. "There are many positive things, such as Neymar's appearance, which can help us."