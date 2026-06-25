Christian Pulisic feels 'great,' hopes to play for US in final World Cup group game vs Turkey

IRVINE: Christian Pulisic says he feels "great" now after missing one World Cup match with a calf injury, and he hopes to play for the U.S. in its final group match against Turkey on Thursday night.

Pulisic played a dynamic first half in the Americans' historic 4-1 victory over Paraguay to open their home World Cup nearly two weeks ago, but the AC Milan midfielder came off at halftime after an injury from training stiffened up.

Pulisic said he nearly played in the U.S.' 2-0 victory over Australia last Friday but was held out to get closer to full fitness for the games ahead. He has returned to practice with his teammates this week after working out on his own last week before the trip to Seattle.

"I'm hoping to play a part in (the match against Turkey), for sure," Pulisic said before the U.S. training session Wednesday at Great Park. "I'll discuss that with my coaches and the medical staff. Obviously not a good chance I'll probably go and play 90 (minutes) right away after you come back and miss a game, but we'll see."

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino didn't reveal his plan Wednesday for Pulisic in the match against Turkey, which is meaningless for both teams. The Americans are locked into first place in their group, while Turkey has been eliminated from knockout-round contention.