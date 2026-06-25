Hong Myung-bo takes blame as South Korea's World Cup hopes fade

MONTERREY: South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo took the blame for his team's limp 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Wednesday that left their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

Hong left superstar Son Heung-min out of his starting line-up for his side's final group match in Monterrey.

After a bright start for South Korea, South Africa were the better team, showing greater invention and a sharper cutting edge.

Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike proved the difference between the two teams.

Wednesday's defeat in Mexico is a shocking reversal of form for South Korea, who started their World Cup in style, coming from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

A 1-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico put them under pressure but they were still favourites to progress to the last 32 when they took to the pitch against South Africa.

"We always talk about just the results," said Hong. "In terms of the process of preparation and how we can put that onto the playing field, that is something that I had thought about.