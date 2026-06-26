Ecuador edge Germany to squeeze into World Cup last 32

EAST RUTHERFORD: Ecuador kept their World Cup campaign alive as Gonzalo Plata's winner completed a memorable come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany to send them through to the last 32 on Thursday.

Leroy Sane controversially fired Germany ahead less than two minutes into the Group E clash, but Ecuador hit back through a fine strike from Sunderland winger Nilson Angulo.

Plata then prodded home from close range 13 minutes from time, sparking wild celebrations among a largely Ecuadorian crowd in New Jersey as the South Americans ensured they will advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Germany will travel to Foxborough for their last-32 tie against another third-placed finisher on Monday, in their first World Cup knockout match since lifting the trophy in 2014.

Their captain Joshua Kimmich said his side must tighten up in the knockout round.

"We keep inviting the opposition back into the game with our turnovers, and that only makes them stronger," Kimmich told MagentaTV.

"Fortunately, nothing has happened yet. But we can't afford another defeat -- that's clear. We can't concede one or two goals in every game. We have to minimize the number of times we give the ball away, then we can beat anyone."