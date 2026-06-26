Ivory Coast into World Cup knockout round for 1st time as Pépé scores twice in 2-0 win over Curaçao

PHILADELPHIA: Ivory Coast rejoiced as players dropped to their knees on the pitch for a team photo — peerless in national team history — and they all pointed one finger toward the sky.

One, for the West African team's first-ever trip to the World Cup knockout round.

Why stop there?

"We aren't setting any limits for ourselves," star forward Nicolas Pépé said. "I think we have huge potential."

Les Éléphants have crashed the party and made it out of their group for the first time in four World Cup appearances. Pépé scored in each half and Ivory Coast advanced with a 2-0 victory over Curaçao on Thursday.

Players stripped off their jerseys and danced and partied in the locker room for the well-earned and overdue celebration.

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in its tournament opener — at the same Philadelphia stadium as Thursday's game — and lost to Germany in its Group E second game.

Ivory Coast will play June 30 against either France or Norway — whichever is the runner-up in Group I.

"If we aim to go all the way, it doesn't matter who we play," Pépé said.

Curaçao needed to win and instead failed to become the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stages.