Defensive philosophy in FIFA World Cup completely different: Jhingan

BENGALURU: Goals may decide matches, but at the World Cup, it is defending that has quietly stolen the spotlight. Across the tournament, teams have redefined defensive football with impeccable positioning, compact shapes, coordinated pressing and tactical intelligence. It is this subtle yet significant shift that has most impressed India defender Sandesh Jhingan, who believes the tournament has unveiled a completely new defensive philosophy.

"If you expect a defender or a centre-back to be constantly making slide-tackles or the goalkeeper to be producing saves, it usually means the defensive structure has already broken down," he told The New Indian Express.

"The best form of defending is about positioning. A defender should be so well-positioned that the opposition wants to play the pass into the striker, creating what appears to be a one-on-one situation. But because of the defender's body shape, the passing lane never truly opens. That is exactly what we have seen throughout this year's tournament. It has been a completely different defensive philosophy and a fresh tactical approach," he said.

Coordinated pressing triggers and effective midfield screening have impressed the 32-year-old Indian centre-back. “The emphasis on maintaining defensive shape, minimising spaces between the lines and executing swift defensive transitions has made the tournament one of the most tactically sophisticated editions in recent memory,” Jhingan, who is also serving as a football expert with ZEE5, the official broadcaster of the World Cup, explained.

The false nine has also made its presence felt at this World Cup, with several teams using fluid attacking systems to unsettle opposition defences. Sides such as Spain and Belgium have often deployed forwards who drop into midfield, creating space for runners from wide areas and attacking midfielders. The approach has added unpredictability in attack while demanding communication and awareness from defenders.

He lauded established footballing powers, including Argentina, for balancing attacking flair with defensive resilience. According to Jhingan, these teams demonstrated how modern football demands every player to contribute defensively, with synchronised pressing.

Explaining further, Jhingan pointed to Argentina's second-half performance against Austria as a perfect example of game management. "Austria came out aggressively after the break and kept applying pressure, but Argentina adapted brilliantly. Instead of getting drawn into a frantic contest, they controlled the tempo, slowed the game down, remained compact, and the game eventually died down." He believes Argentina have displayed the best defensive approach, setting the benchmark for tactical discipline and positional awareness. “The communication between Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and his centre-backs allows them to anticipate danger well in advance, preventing opponents from playing the decisive pass into the striker,” he stressed.

He reserved special appreciation for smaller footballing nations such as Cape Verde, whose compact defensive blocks and relentless work rates enabled them to compete confidently against stronger opponents. “Teams qualify for the World Cup on merit. Until the final whistle, everyone believes that. That belief must have echoed in Cape Verde's dressing room, and it has clearly been their biggest source of motivation."

On a different note, before Portugal's clash against Uzbekistan, Jhingan had remarked that Cristiano Ronaldo would be thinking more about how his team could secure victory than about adding to his personal goal tally. "Players like Ronaldo can produce something extraordinary at any moment. There is nothing to worry about. He can score from anywhere inside the box and has nothing left to prove," Jhingan added.

His words echoed on the pitch. After enduring criticism in recent weeks, Ronaldo responded by letting his football do the talking. He opened the scoring with a trademark poacher's finish. For the second goal, he timed his run to perfection. He latched onto Bruno Fernandes' incisive through ball before guiding his first-time finish beyond the goalkeeper into the far corner to make it 3-0. His brace inspired Portugal to a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, sending them to the top of Group K.