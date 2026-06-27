FIFA World Cup: Why are left‑footers like Messi so valuable in soccer?

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, England’s Bukayo Saka, Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah are all highly skilled soccer players in slightly different ways, as is the tall, powerful and technically proficient Norwegian, Erling Haaland.

What unites all these players, however, is a unique advantage that falls squarely at their feet – they are all naturally “left-footed”.

While 14–17% of the global population is left-footed, in international football teams the proportion rises to 23–32% – and even as high as 41% among defenders on youth teams in the Netherlands.

Why? And what are the advantages of being left-footed when it comes to elite soccer?

Tactical value

Partly it’s because when building teams, selectors look not just for fitness, movement and cognitive skills, but also for left-footedness – this trait has enormous strategic value on the pitch.

One Dutch study found that being left-footed increased the chances of being selected in national youth development teams. It does not, however, guarantee progression to elite levels; at selection stages these athletes are rare but once in the football system, the prevalence of left-footedness increases significantly, which means greater competition for related positions.

That said, selectors know the tactical value of being left-footed runs deep in football. Teams benefit when players are placed on the side of the field that corresponds with their kicking side preference.

Players positioned in these areas, such as the great Australian left-footer Harry Kewell, can very quickly and efficiently execute skilled one-touch plays (passing or shooting the ball with one touch rather than dribbling).

They don’t have to reposition their stance to receive or pass the ball with their favoured foot – they’re already in position.