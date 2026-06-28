Africa the winner of expanded World Cup amid mixed fortunes for minnows

ATLANTA: Cape Verde have captured the imagination and secured a World Cup showdown with Lionel Messi's Argentina, but they are just part of a success story for African football as the group stages come to a close.

A record 10 African nations qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and only Tunisia are headed home before the last 32.

Spain, England, Portugal and Brazil are among the pre-competition favourites that have failed to beat African opposition, with Morocco confidently talking up their chances of becoming the first world champion from the continent.

"That shows the quality of African football," said Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

"When you see nine out of 10 teams going through for the next round in the biggest tournament, that shows a lot."

Cape Verde's fairytale has been manna from heaven for FIFA as they defend their decision to increase the tournament by 16 teams - a move critics say is designed to rake in record revenues for football's governing body.

The smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup, the archipelago of just over 500,000 people, resisted the might of Spain to secure a draw on their tournament debut.

Forty-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha instantly became an internet sensation for his man-of-the-match display against the European champions and now boasts 17 million Instagram followers as a result.

Further draws against two-time winners Uruguay and 2034 hosts Saudi Arabia saw them eliminated at Cape Verde’s expense.